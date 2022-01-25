HOWARD BRUCE LANSAW JR., 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away January 19, 2022, five days shy of his 80th birthday. “Bruce” was born January 24, 1942, in New Castle, Pa., to Regina Mann Lansaw and Howard Bruce Lansaw Sr. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hardy Lansaw, originally from Ventura, Calif.
Bruce is survived by his daughters, Katharine Hardy and Margaret Willoughby, and his faithful dog, Mocha.
After graduating high school from the Marshall Lab School in Huntington, Bruce served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He was a proud veteran who always reminded those close to him the exact dates and times to the second that he served in the military. Bruce’s experience in the Air Force provided him the opportunity to work at NASA in Cape Canaveral, Fla., assisting with flight simulation.
Bruce attended Miami University of Ohio where he reconnected with Patsy Hardy, who later became his wife of 45 years. They later settled in Huntington where Bruce worked for The First Huntington National Bank for 25 years. He rose to President and CEO of First Huntington, which later merged with Bank One, and remained until retirement. He inspired current and past business leaders in the Tri-State.
Bruce was an active member of the business community in West Virginia and was recognized by Governors Arch Moore Jr. and Gaston Caperton for leadership and economic development. He was also a member of Guyan Golf and Country Club, Gypsy Club, and Trinity Episcopal Church.
It is of note that Bruce was a musician, avid golf and tennis player for many years, and eventually a beloved member of The Woodlands Retirement Community. He was known as one of the best dressed and charming residents, a favorite of the nursing staff in Health Care.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal funeral. A celebration of his life by those who knew and loved him is encouraged through donating to one of the following organizations: The Prestera Foundation for Behavioral Health, P.O. Box 2672, Huntington, WV 25726 (304) 525-7851 x1505, and/or Little Victories Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504 or email info@littlevictories.org. Rest in peace Brucie, we love you! Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
