HOWARD EARL ROSS SR., of South Point, Ohio, entered his heavenly home on April 13, 2020, at the age of eighty-eight years, eight months and eight days. He was born August 5, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Elbert and Pauline Ross. He is also preceded in death by three sons, Howard Earl Ross Jr., William Stanley Ross and Steve Allen Ross; one daughter, Charlotte Ann Ross; four brothers, Elbert Ross Jr., John Ross, Joe Ross, James Ross; and two sisters, Emma Ross and Julia Hubbard. Howard was an Ordained Deacon for the Original Glorious Church of God In Christ, Huntington, W.Va., where he served under several pastors including Pastor George Scott and cherished his membership immensely. Howard is survived by the mother of his seven children, Hope Louise Nelson Ross; two daughters, Patricia A. Ross of Huntington, W.Va., Hope Gardner of Chesapeake, Ohio; one son, Joseph William (Allison) Ross of Charleston, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Todd Mills officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va., with graveside rites by Pastor George Scott. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be left at www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
