HOWARD EDWARD WHALEY, 73, of Wayne, formerly of Jackson, Ohio, husband of Linda Whaley, died Jan. 7 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from Foodland and Super Value. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church or to Wounded Warrior.

