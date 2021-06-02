HOWARD FRANKLIN PULLIN JR., 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born November 25, 1944, at Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of the late Howard Franklin Pullin and Joyce Saunders Pullin. Howard was retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers and was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, the American Legion and VFW. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Morgan Pullin; two daughters, Darla (Jeffrey) Bird and Kathy (Beth) Ross; one very special granddaughter, Katie Hensley; and three brothers. Howard selflessly donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Shannon Blosser officiating. Visiting hour will begin at 4 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the charity of your choice are suggested.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you