HOWARD JOE BURRIS “PETE,” 92, of New Haven, West Virginia, passed away at home on Monday, July 26, 2021. Born July 2, 1929, he was the son of Howard and Clara Elias Burris. Pete married Betty Roush on December 25, 1949, and they celebrated their 71st anniversary last Christmas. They had three children, Becky Chenoweth (Bob), John Burris (Ann) and Joe Burris (Lisa); five grandchildren, Megan Boucher (Tim), Jason Burris (Kristin), Maggie Chenoweth, Luke Burris (Maggie) and Anthony Ragalyi; and four great-grandchildren, Bradley, Ryan, Caroline and Reed. In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his son John in October 2012. Pete graduated from Wahama High School in 1946 and Molar Barber College in Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1948. He was a lifelong member of New Haven United Methodist Church and served the church in many ways. When he was unable to attend church, he continued to teach his Sunday school class, “The Hustlers,” from home. Pete was the hometown barber for 67 years, and for many, the go-to person to get information about New Haven. He was also a part-time car salesman for more than 30 years and worked for several dealerships in Pomeroy, Ohio. Out of the Burris Barber Shop, Pete not only cut hair, but he also traded guns and sold cars. There was no extra charge for the entertaining stories. Pete took pride in his garden, and he especially enjoyed raising tomatoes. The family would like to thank the many friends who have assisted them over the past several years and Pleasant Valley Home Health. A special thanks is extended to Pete’s faithful caregiver, Karen Hindel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pete’s memory to New Haven United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 327, New Haven, WV 25265). There will be a graveside service at Graham Cemetery on Thursday, July 29, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Nease and Pastor Paula Napier officiating. Arrangements are by Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigating second, third shootings this week
- New art gallery opens in Central City Antiques District
- Bartrum brings versatility to Spring Valley football
- Charleston mall space still set to become hotel
- Cabell County, Huntington set trick-or-treat times for 2021
- Lost Huntington: Albert E. Cox House
- Grant for Tri-State Airport to secure air service to Chicago, DC
- JEAN KIPP DEAN
- Tab for Justice's luxury pickup shopping spree tops $1 million
- Man indicted in Huntington double homicide outside problematic bar
Collections
- Photos: 2021 Cabell County Fair Parade
- Photos: Sloane Square Gallery
- Photos: Huntington Area Regional Theatre company presents "Cinderella"
- Photos: Cabell County Fair Horse Show
- Photos: A Cappella in the Park
- Photos: Barboursville Splash Park
- Photos: "The Wizard of Oz" at the Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Volunteers repaint 10th Street underpass
- Photos: Workshop with Jessica Drenk at HMA
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League Baseball