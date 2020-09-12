Essential reporting in volatile times.

HOWARD KENNETH “KEN” CRISP, 91, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020, in Grayson Assisted Living, Lavalette, W.Va. Ken was born December 1, 1928, son of the late Gertrude and Alex Crisp. He was a graduate of Huntington High School and Virginia Military Institute. Ken served in the US Army until being honorably discharged after attaining the rank of Captain. Ken married the love of his life, the late Loretta Landers (1998). Ken had a long, distinguished career as a civilian employee and engineer for the US Army Corps of Engineers. He is survived by his sister, Rosemary Baird. He was the devoted and loving father to Michael (Joumana) and William (Diane) Crisp; Wonderful grandfather to Braxton (Michelle), Mickey, Kathryn and Margaret. Ken was a devoted member of the Methodist church and a dear friend to so many. Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting his family with arrangements. 

