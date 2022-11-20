Howard Kirtley
On November 15, 2022, HOWARD "BUZZ" KIRTLEY, 79, of Milton, W.Va., took his precious Lord's hand and was led home. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Eva Kirtley of Milton, and one sister, Judith A. Jackson, also of Milton. Buzz is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Pamela Kirtley; daughter Holli Walker; two precious grandsons that meant the world to him, (Lil Bud) Darrell "DJ" Walker Jr., and (Punkin) Benjamin Walker; loving sister, and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Scott Smith; niece, Stephanie Rosier; special cousins, Jack Williams and Billy Kirtley; and good friend, Darrell Walker. He was loved by many. Buzz spent most of his life working alongside his father, Ralph, operating a natural gas business in Milton, W.Va. He became interested in computers in the 80's and over the years had started building and selling many computers. Buzz was an avid fisherman in his earlier days and also enjoyed playing guitar. As per Buzz's wishes there will be no funeral services or visitation. He had made the decision to be a donor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.

