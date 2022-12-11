HOWARD LLOYD "Bear Hunter" CHILDERS, 97, of Barboursville, W.Va., formerly of Wayne County, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Herschel "Woody" Williams Medical Center. He was born September 15, 1925 in Huntington, a son of the late Lyle Childers and Nora Wells McCullum. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Mac Ferrell. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. He was a retired employee of CSX Transportation, Raceland, Ky., a veteran of the US Army, having served in WWII and the Korean War, Berlin Crisis, and retired from the 254th Transportation Division of the National Guard. Howard was an avid hunter and loved hand fishing. He was a 32nd degree mason, and was a member of Green Hill Lodge #521, Rush, Ky. He was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Childers; one daughter, Barbara Childers; a granddaughter, Rebecca Childers; brothers and sister, Sherman, Billy, Ernest and Glenn Plybon and Ruth Adkins. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Pack and Victoria Childers; his son, Carl Lyle Childers; grandchilden: Lloyd Pack, Dawn Carnahan (Ron), Howard R. Childers and David Childers; and great- grandchildren, Luke Pack, Miranda Hatfield (Tim), and Maya Carnahan. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you