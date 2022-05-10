HUBERT CASTLE JR., 90 of Fort Gay, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Fred Ferguson, Bro. Jim Castle and Bro. Jeremiah Kuhn officiating. There will be a private burial in the Osburn-Bartram Cemetery, Fort Gay, with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post No. 93. He was born July 26, 1931, at West Liberty, Ohio, a son of the late Hubert and Maymie Lee Lycan Castle. Hubert retired as a Chief Engineer with the Ohio River Company, was a member of the Wayne Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Marybelle Christian Castle, and one brother, James Castle. Survivors include three daughters, Sue Kuhn (Ronald) of Fleming, Ohio, Marsha Hackworth (David) of Prestonsburg, Ky., and Melanie Lea Castle of Fort Gay; one brother, Howard Joe Castle (Christine) of Wayne; one very special grandson whom he loved as his own, Zachary Castle of Fort Gay; six more grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren whom he adored. Friends may call after 6 p.m. Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne.

