HUGH A. MERRITT, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2021, at his residence. Hugh was a man of great Christian faith and embodied the term “Man of God.” He was dedicated to God above all else and lived his life for Christ and his family. He was joined in marriage on September 23, 1960, with his wife, Donna, and raised four beautiful children, three sons and a baby girl. Hugh was a retired maintenance foreman for Moore Development and a member of Wolf Pen Church of Christ. He was a hardworking man who knew what it took to earn a living and spent many years instilling those values into his children and grandchildren. Scripture 2 Timothy 4:7 reads, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” and Hugh did that until his dying day. He was born February 28, 1940, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of Scott and Martha Frazier Merritt. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Emual Adkins and Brother Daniel Adkins. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. A son, Randall Scott Merritt, preceded him in death, along with a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Merritt; two sisters, Virgie McArthur, Elizabeth Woodyard; four brothers, Glen, Dennis, Charlie Golden and Scott Merritt. Survivors include his loving wife, Donna Frasher Merritt; a daughter, Marlena Merritt; two sons, Chris Merritt, Richie Merritt and wife Tonya; three sisters, Faye White and husband Howard, Sharon Adkins and husband Delmer, Freda Alexander; eight grandchildren, Zach (Nikki), Seth (Jennifer), Dallas, Joshua, Jacob, Kaliah, Miley and Kendalyn; four great-grandchildren, Nell, Jaycee, Jaxson and Randi Ann; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Merritt and Joyce Merritt; a special nephew, Todd Elliott and wife Angie, along with their family, Randall (Samantha), Tyler (Megan), Zeke and Cash. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- Vehicle fire spreads to new cars at dealership
- Huntington restaurant has alcohol license suspended
- Schools unite to support beloved photographer Sanborn
- Cabell BOE votes to build Meadows Elementary in new location
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Police: Missing child, 6, killed and put into the Ohio River
- Cabwaylingo Hatfield-McCoy trails set to open March 1
- The Jewel City turns 150: Huntington has proud past — and exciting future
- Dunlow Elementary flooding complicates return to five-day in-person instruction
Images
Collections
- Photos: Flood waters rise around Huntington
- Photos: Areas around Cabell County experience flooding
- Photos: Firefighters battle vehicle fire at River City Subaru
- Photos: Area continues to deal with flooding
- Photos: Cleanup continues at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Area flooding
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team vs. Western Kentucky
- Photos: Fairland vs. North Adams, boys basketball
- Photos: MU women's basketball vs. Rice University, Saturday
- Photos: Ohio high school girl's basketball Division III sectional tournament championship