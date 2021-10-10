I am deeply saddened to share with you the loss of my father, HY DAWKINS. He was 87. I am proud of the extraordinary life he led. A graduate of Huntington East High School Class of ’52 and Marshall University, he joined the U.S. Navy as an officer and served as a Top Gun Pilot on The USS Kitty Hawk, where he performed over 500 aircraft carrier landings. He trained at Pensacola and Miramar naval bases. He had the opportunity to be at the forefront of Transcontinental flight upon joining Trans World Airlines (TWA) in 1965, where he flew as Captain and check pilot for 25 years. He has enjoyed thirty years of retirement at his home on Candlewood Lake in New Fairfield, Conn., where he enjoyed boating, fishing and daily walks with his wife near Squantz Pond and The Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed traveling to his homes in La Jolla, California, and Oberammergau, Germany. He is survived by his loving wife, Brigitte Dawkins, and daughter, Carolyn (Jon) Jacobs. His son, Richard Allen Dawkins, is predeceased. He was blessed with his wonderful Thompson family from beautiful hills of West Virginia. Predeceased by his parents, Heibert Carlton Dawkins and Margaret Campbell Dawkins, and sister, Donna Mae (Kenneth) Thompson. He had six nephews, Joseph Michael (Mona) Thompson, predeceased; Timothy Craig (Sherrie) Thompson; Thomas Dale (Kathy) Thompson; Mark Preston (Mendy) Thompson; Matthew Terrance (Kendra)Thompson; and Gabriel Layne Thompson, predeceased. And 13 great-nieces and -nephews.
