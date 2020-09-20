Essential reporting in volatile times.

IDA BELL SHORT, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born September 6, 1930, to the late Henry Burdette Gunnoe and Virginia Catherine Gunnoe. She enjoyed sewing, drawing and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Ida Bell was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis C. Short, and her sister, Alice Faye Tope. She is survived by her son, Terry Short and daughter-in-law Darlene Short, along with two granddaughters, Rebecca Burt, husband Jamison Burt, and Jennifer Klich, husband Dustin Klich, and seven great-grandchildren, Hayden Burt, Madison Burt, Gavin Burt, Emily Klich, Tyler Klich, Conner Klich and Logan Klich. 

