IDA CAROL SKEAN, 69, of Kenova, W.Va., peacefully passed away on January 12, 2022, at 5:25 p.m. Carol was born on November 19, 1952, to Clementine and Oscar Ray Thompson in Kenova. In life she pioneered as a mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, friend and beloved confidant for anyone in need. Clothed in strength and dignity, she set the example for not just what all young women strive to be, but what people everywhere should aim to be like. Affectionately known for her fiery wit and attitude, she will truly be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. She will be greeted at the pearly gates by her mother and father, her sister, Julia “Judy” Lycan, and her first-born daughter, Crystal. In life she is survived by her husband, Bernard Skean; her three daughters, Courtney Skean, Julia Maloney and Debra Freeman-Belle; her grandchildren, Mackenzie Reffitt, Hayden Wright, Parker McComas, Preston Tolliver-Skean, Zion Burnes, Malachi Burnes and Naomi Burnes. She is also survived by her precocious dachshund, Oliver, and her many friends and family who will continue to share the memory of her life and her teachings. What is grief, if not love persevering? It’s safe to say that the love bestowed upon and given by Carol will persevere for many years to come. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery Maple Hill Section. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
