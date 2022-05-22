Ida Ruth Halsted

IDA RUTH HALSTED, age 86. Born 1/4/1936 in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Joseph I. and Ruth Wilson Duffey. Passed away 5/9/2022 in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Marshall University and a PhD in Mass Communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She remains in the hearts of her husband Russell L. Halsted; daughter Melinda Stees (Barry) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and son John Plymale of Norfolk, Va.; daughter-in-law Amy Plymale of Carrboro, N.C.; and grandchildren Grace (Chris Schnaible) and Madeleine Stees, and Allie and Betsy Plymale; as well as a sister, Patricia D. Keesee of Lexington, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph D. Duffey and C. Robert Duffey, and a sister, Helen D. Phillips. Please see www.Brown-Forward.com/obituary/Ida-HalstedPhD.

