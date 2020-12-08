IDAR THELMA SMITH of Griffithsville, W.Va., born April 7, 1933, passed away December 2, 2020, at the age of eighty-seven years, seven months and twenty-five days. She was the daughter of the late Howard Adkins and Mary Etta Stowers Adkins and was also preceded in death by her husband, Junior Mansfield Smith, and one sister, Merle Stickler. She was a member of Eden Baptist Church. She is survived by two sons, Doyle (Terri) Smith of Poca, W.Va., and Greg (Belinda) Smith of Hamlin, W.Va.; one daughter, Dreama (Robert) Holstein of Alum Creek, W.Va.; one brother, Ross Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va.; three sisters, Vida (Glen) Doneff of Hurricane, W.Va., Delphie (Richard) Browning of Hamlin, W.Va., Mary Adkins (Buddy Wheeler) of Hamlin, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Tiffany Fix, Devon Smith and Ben Stanley; 10 great-grandchildren, Blake G., Jessica, Danielle, Jace, Devon, Sara, Cloe, Blake R., Zoie, Caleb; and the Ross family who was special to her. Funeral service was noon Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Kenton Cecil officiating. Interment was in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation was 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. The family would like to give a special thank you to all that came and showed their support and also to those that came the following day of the funeral.

