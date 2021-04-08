ILA FREEMAN, 82, of Huntington, mother of Nola Sullivan and Kimberly Wiley, died Jan. 9, 2021. There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. April 10 at Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Huntington. Inurnment following in Harveytown Cemetery, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
