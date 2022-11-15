IRA ALVIN TINCHER, 22 of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Dial. Burial will be in Donald Mays Cemetery, Branchland. He was born June 5, 2000, in Huntington, a son of the late Amy Michelle Tincher and Kevin Tincher of Charleston and Ira Mays and Sheila Alberts Mays of Branchland. He is also preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather Donald Mays and maternal great-grandparents Garron and Lois Ross. He is survived by his brother Donald Tincher, sister Mackenzie Tincher and brother Trenton Tincher; paternal grandparents Patricia and Carl Williams; maternal great-grandmother Pearl Mays; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
