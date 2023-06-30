The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ira Gene Tooley
"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."

IRA GENE TOOLEY, 80, of Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., went to his heavenly home on June 26, 2023, with his loving family by his side. He graduated from Barboursville High School where he played football and ran track. Gene was employed at Coca-Cola then later retired from Frito-Lay.

