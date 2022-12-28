IRENE DELORES RONE, 95 of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Heritage Center. Irene was born December 8, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va. She was a graduate of HEHS in 1945 and a member of the Child Culture Club, the former Highlawn Baptist Church and a Cub Scout Den mother at Gallaher Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora Grandville and Maime Pierce Johnson, husband Thomas Rone and one daughter, Pamela K DeBiasio. Survivors include her son, Thomas J. (Janet) Rone of Huntington and her granddaughter, Dominique DeBiasio of Columbus, Ohio. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you