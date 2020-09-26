Essential reporting in volatile times.

20200926-owv-dingess-01.jpg

Irene Spry Dingess

IRENE SPRY DINGESS, 92, of Kenova, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born October 24, 1927, in Wayne County, W.Va., daughter of the late Ira and Martha Queen Spry. She was a retired File Clerk with the Logan Corporation and graduated from Logan High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Dingess; one daughter, Kathy Meeks; one grandson, Jordan Dingess; 11 brothers and sisters, Garland, Warnie, Leo and Reece Spry, Sadie Napier, Clarcie Mullins, Mary Maynard, Cleo Spence, Sarah Hall, Brookie Rickman and Rokie Spry. Survivors include her adored children: two sons, Dan Dingess (Peggy) and Jim Dingess (Cathy); one son-in-law, Bob Meeks; one sister, Jean Robertson (Bill); special niece/daughter, Karen Lunsford; 10 cherished grandchildren, Brad Dingess, Kara Hicks, Leanne Craft, Jonathan Dingess, Emily Meeks, Sarah Dingess, Lisa DeFade, Curt Davis, Brittany Ascenico and Chelsey Turner; 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Kenova with Rev. Jamie Bailey officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery 30 minutes before the service. The family respectfully requests the observance of face covering and social distancing. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

