IRENE TAO, 85 passed away peacefully in Alpharetta, Georgia on January 7, 2023. She was born in Shanghai, China, the daughter of Shiu Wen Yu and Chi Chang Chen and the oldest of four children. She immigrated to the United States to further her education and eventually received her Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis. She was a stay-at-home mother and then worked for Boehringer Mannheim in Indianapolis. In 2004 she retired and moved to San Diego, California, where she enjoyed year-round tennis and golf, cooking, and investing in the stock market. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eddie Tao. She is survived by her sons Stanley (Ann) of Alpharetta, Georgia (formerly Huntington) and Richard (Tammy) of Chesterfield, Missouri; her close brother Ronnie (Emily), their three sons, and her sister Vivian, all of Hong Kong, and beloved grandchildren Andrew, Hollyn, Alexis, and William. We would like to thank the staff at Wyngate Assisted Living in Barboursville, the staff at The Mansions Assisted Living in Alpharetta, Ga., and her loving aides, Laquita Gibson and Zaria Phillips. The family will hold a private memorial service.
