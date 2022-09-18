Irene V. Long
IRENE V. LONG, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend died peacefully surrounded by family on June 10, 2022, at the Woodlands Community, Huntington, W.Va., where she was a resident for several years.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband Harry E. Long in 2000. She is survived by her three sons and spouses. David and Terry Long of Springtown, Pa., Jeffery and Cheryl Long of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Larry and Wendy Long of Culloden, W.Va. Her grandchildren include Amanda and spouse Terrance Thompson, Edward Jay and spouse Megan Long of Ohio, Cheyenne Long, Dakota Long and Lindsey Long and fiancé Michael Novotny of West Virginia and a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

