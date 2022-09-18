IRENE V. LONG, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend died peacefully surrounded by family on June 10, 2022, at the Woodlands Community, Huntington, W.Va., where she was a resident for several years.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband Harry E. Long in 2000. She is survived by her three sons and spouses. David and Terry Long of Springtown, Pa., Jeffery and Cheryl Long of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Larry and Wendy Long of Culloden, W.Va. Her grandchildren include Amanda and spouse Terrance Thompson, Edward Jay and spouse Megan Long of Ohio, Cheyenne Long, Dakota Long and Lindsey Long and fiancé Michael Novotny of West Virginia and a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Irene was born on October 16, 1931, in Bridgeport Conn., was married for 47 years and raised her "three boys." She lived a life of service to those around her and her community. She began as a volunteer at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown, Pa., and continued working after moving to West Virginia. She worked for the Dingess Rum Company for several years and upon retirement continued to work for the C.W. Campbell company until 2017. She was a tireless volunteer for the St. Mary Hospital Auxiliary, working in the surgery waiting room amassing more than 5,100 hours during her tenure of 18 years. She was proud of the work she did for other people.
Irene was also strong in her Catholic faith and was a member of the Lady of Fatima Church since 1977.
Friends may call on Friday, September 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary, 3001 3rd Ave., Huntington, W.Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 24 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 545 Norway Avenue, Huntington W.Va., at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow.
She will be interred at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Media, New York alongside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Irene V. Long can be made to the Volunteer Auxiliary at St. Mary's, St, Mary's Medical Center 2900 First Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
