IRENE V. LONG of Huntington, widow of Harry E. Long, died June 10 in the Woodlands Retirement Community. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington with lunch following; burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Media, N.Y. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in can be made to the "Volunteer Auxiliary at St. Mary's, St, Mary's Medical Center 2900 First Avenue, Huntington WV 25702."

