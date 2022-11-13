IRIS KESSLER MALCOM, 99 beautiful years young, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away just as she lived-gracefully, at home on November 7, 2022 after a full and blessed life. Iris was born on August 5, 1923 to Walter Robert and Lydia Caroline (Zimmerman) Kessler in Tonica, Illinois. She spent her young days playing, learning and growing up on the family farm. After Iris graduated high school, she received her Bachelor of Music Degree in music education at Illinois State Teachers College, in DaKalb, Ill., and then proceeded on to Chicago College of Performing Arts-the Music Conservatory to further her studies in piano. Her deep love of teaching, music and people continued as a theme throughout her long life. In 1946, Iris began her teaching career as a music teacher at Flossmore Grade School. "Mrs. Malcom," as she was known to her students, knew how much music can enhance a person's life. She worked tirelessly to share that gift with each of her students over the 50 plus years she taught music. For Iris, teaching music was more than just helping a student learn an instrument, a skill, a trade or a hobby. It was giving them a way to be accepted, included, valued and appreciated no matter who they were, where they were from, how old or how young. Music influences and unites everyone. In July of 1946, Iris married Arthur Harry Malcom of Chicago, Illinois. Together, Iris and Art lived a wonderful and adventurous life for over 69 years. This delightful union produced two amazing children, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandson on the way. During her busy life, Iris served in a number of capacities. She was a member of the West Virginia Music Teachers Association and the Music Teachers National Association. She was a member Emeritus of the Women's Club of Huntington. She served as a docent at the Huntington Museum of Art, and she taught reading at the local library. Iris and her husband, Art, were long time members of the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society. They also spent many active years as members of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Iris would tell you she lived an incredible life full of many blessings. There is no doubt that Iris was met at the pearly gates by the love of her life, Art; her parents; grandparents; brother and sister-in-law (Walter and Marion Kessler); brother-in-law (Robert Malcom); as well as many others. Iris is survived by her life's treasures, her children of whom she was very proud: a son and daughter-in-law, Calvin Robert Malcom (Sharon), of Williamstown, W.Va., and beautiful daughter, Grace Lydia Malcom, of Lancaster, Pa.; granddaughters: Melody Malcom Wright (Jenna), of Little Hocking, Ohio, and Holly Malcom Johnson (Zac), of Williamstown, W.Va.; great granddaughters: Breagan Callee and Rylee Kessler Wright, of Vienna, W.Va., Kestyn Mairis Wright (Ethan), of Albany, Ohio, Ava Lynn and Maggie Rae Johnson of Williamstown, W.Va.; one great-great grandson due in March 2023; sister-in-law, Elsa Malcom, of Portland, Ore.; and nieces, Cyndi Hansen (Skip), of Chino Valley, Ariz., and Suzanne Pond (Jim), of Portland, Ore. The family of Iris K. Malcom would like to express their most sincere appreciation for the friends that became family who supported, visited, lived life with and loved Iris. She was always surrounded by an amazing tribe of friends. They are truly the most wonderful people who made her life so much more worthwhile. The deepest gratitude for Rodrigo, Michelley and (honorary great grandson-Deryk) Almeida, John and Judy Short, Marcia Daoust, (neighbors and lifelong friends) as well as Linda Brewster for their selfless and unwavering support and love. A special thank you to caregivers, Jackie Stone and Michelle Haynie, who provided companionship and care for Iris during her last year. The family would like to invite all to attend a memorial service to honor Iris' remarkable life. Service will be held on November 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church followed by a celebration of life gathering immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church or the Strings Program at Williamstown High School in Williamstown, W.Va. Inurnment will occur in the Peru City Cemetery, Peru. Ill., at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
