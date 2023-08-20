IRIS PEARL PREECE left her home in Stollings, WV, Thursday, August 17, 2023, escorted by heavenly angels to move into her new home in Heaven. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, WV. Visitation will be held from 11 - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pearl will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
MARY "GINGER" GIBSON, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully Saturday, August 12, 2023,…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.