The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRIS PEARL PREECE left her home in Stollings, WV, Thursday, August 17, 2023, escorted by heavenly angels to move into her new home in Heaven. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, WV. Visitation will be held from 11 - 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pearl will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you