Irvin Rodney Roswell

IRVIN RODNEY ROSWALL, 77, of Pasadena, Md., passed away on 10/08/2022 at Bayview Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. Irvin was born in Huntington, W.Va., to Mariola Grace Sheridan and Frank August Roswall on 04/18/1945. The sixth of eleven children, he was especially close to his mother. He spent his childhood in Huntington, graduating from Huntington East High School in 1963. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam conflict and spent 12 months in country. While patrolling as an automatic rifleman in October of 1966, he discovered a diary, which contained information leading to the largest rice cache of the war. By the end of his military career, he had earned the Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. After his honorable discharge from the US Army, he moved to Baltimore, Md. Irv was an expert bowler, playing dozens of perfect 300 games during his life. In 1987, he was inducted into the Greater Baltimore United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame for sustained superior performance and achievement as a bowler. For over 40 years, he was employed by CSX Railroad. Since retiring as a Computer Operator, he has enjoyed time with his family and friends. Irvin is predeceased by his loving parents, sister Barbara Malcolm, and brothers Buddy Roswall, William Roswall and Reno Roswall. His life will be cherished by those he loved. Irvin's bravery and strength were examples for all who loved him. Irvin leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Sullivan, whom he valued above all. He is survived by his devoted children, daughter Jean Van Horne (Jackie) of Glen Burnie, Md., daughter Trish VanMeter (Todd) of Parkersburg, W.Va.; son Phil Roswall (Llana) of Parkersburg, W.Va. He leaves behind his five grandchildren along with sixteen nieces and nephews, whom he cared for and loved. He is missed and loved by his brothers and sisters: brother Frank Roswall (Lou) of Huntington, W.Va., brother Russell Roswall (Denise) of Hanover, Pa., sister Diane Allen (Jack) of Huntington, W.Va., brother Steve Roswall (Cleva) of Hanover, Pa., sister Ellen White of Huntington, W.Va., and brother Robert Roswall of Huntington, W.Va. We mustn't forget, his good boy "Chihuahua" mix Nickadamus. The family welcomes donations to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org at the following link as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. www.goncefuneralservice.com.
