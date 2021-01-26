ISAIAH CRUMP JR., 81, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. By his request, there will be no public services. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
