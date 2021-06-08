ISHMAEL L. JOHNSON, 71, of Fort Gay, widower of Sylvia Stafford Johnson, died June 5 at home. He retired from Laborers Local 543, Huntington. Funeral services 2 p.m. June 7 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in the Church of God in Christ Jesus Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 6 at the funeral home.
