Ivory Lee Damron
SYSTEM

IVORY LEE DAMRON, 75 of Genoa, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 22, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Travis Perry. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. He was born March 23, 1948, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Ivory and Dorothy Patterson Damron. Ivory was an equipment operator for the WV Department of Highways and a member of the Rush Branch Church. His wife, Barbara Robertson Damron, also preceded him in death, along with a daughter-in-law, Charity Kaye Damron; a brother-in-law, Danny Bloss; and a grandson-in-law, R.J. Muncy. Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Thompson (Kennith) of Genoa, W.Va.; a son, Ivory Lee Damron Jr. (Lisa Hager) of Genoa, W.Va.; a very special sister and caregivers, Loretta Smith (Kenneth) of Lavalette, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Marinda Damron; Rhonda Perry (Nathan), Kimmy Holland (Derek), Ben Rowe, Raelynn Damron, Ashley Hundley, Colton Hundley (Lexi); five great-grandchildren, Ryker Perry, Everleigh Perry, Natalie Holland, Ellyana Holland, Carmen Napier; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Perry (Claude); special friends Ann Napier and Larry Wilson; and his dog, "Sonny." Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Rush Branch Church, 6228 Old N&W Railroad Road, Genoa, WV 25517.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you