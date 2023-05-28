Jack Anthony Miller
SYSTEM

JACK ANTHONY MILLER, 73 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral services will be Tuesday May 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Arthur Cemetery, Ona, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. He was born April 19, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Fred and Hazel Wray Miller. He was also preceded by a son, Anthony, siblings Lula White, Lilly Ross, Ella McConnell, Barbara Blevins, Billy, Paul, Steve, Danny and Mike Miller. He is survived by his longtime companion, Judy Pinson, sisters Margie (Russell) Powers, Tammy (Dave) Hapney of Huntington; Jane Brown and Sue (Dennis) Higelmire of Michigan; Freddie (Margaret) Miller, Melvin (Vickey) Miller, and Gary Miller, all of Huntington. He is also survived by Billy and Carrie; sister-in-law Carolyn Ann Miller, several nieces and nephews including a special nephew Jack and Judy helped raise, Cameron Blevins. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

