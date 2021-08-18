JACK D. BARKER was born July 17, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Jack E. and Thelma I. Barker. He peacefully passed away on August 16 at his residence in Florida. Jack was a 1957 graduate of Avonmore High School before joining the Army, enlisting as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. In November of 1961, he met his soon-to-be wife while out with friends. He was challenged by his buddies that he could not get a date with the young lady sitting at the bar. He lost the bet that night, but married her just 2 months later on January 12, 1962. Jack and Fran were to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in January.
Jack and Fran lived on a farm outside of Pittsburgh, with Jack working full time and attending night school. After 7 years and the amazing help of his wife raising 4 children under the age of 4, Jack graduated from Penn State with a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering. With his fifth child on the way, after graduation in April 1975, he moved his family to Milton, West Virginia, to start a career at Monsanto. In 1993, Jack finally took the offer to transfer to Pensacola, Florida, where he finished his career with Monsanto, retiring after over 20 years of service.
Jack and Fran have been blessed with 5 children, Jack E. (Donna) of Gunnison, CO, Gregory J. of Pensacola, FL, Stephanie F. Cole, also of Pensacola, Marlene R. Holbert of Apple Grove, WV, and Thelma R. Keenan, also of Pensacola; additionally 7 grandchildren that all live in Pensacola, Ann Marie (Jared) Stacey & Jack G. Barker, Matthew B. and Jacqueline F. Keenan, Christopher J., Garrett S. and Katlyn R. Cole. Also surviving are 2 younger brothers, Barry (Cheryl) Barker of Saltsburg, PA, and Richard Barker of Avonmore, PA, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind a very special weiner dog, Blackjack, who has been his loyal companion and best friend for almost 16 years.
Jack is a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and a member of AHEPA Daphne Chapter 296. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge 37 in Avonmore, PA. Jack was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed trout fishing and hunting at his family’s camp in Frenchville, PA. Jack with his son Greg spent a week there every year for fall gun season. Every Thanksgiving since 1993, he hunted and spent time with his children and grandchildren for the Family Reunion/Deer Hunt at Destiny Farms, WV, where his daughter Marlene lives. Jack enjoyed the hunting adventures in Colorado the most. He would hunt with his two sons and eldest grandson Jack G. Not only did Jack go caribou hunting in Canada (with Fran by his side), but he also traveled to Alaska to hunt Moose with his eldest son Jack E.
Jack will be missed by all who knew him, but especially his wife, children and grandchildren, whom he kept close to his heart.
Services will be held at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Friday, August 20. The Trisagion will be for family and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Fr. Matthew Carter and Fr. John Kalantzis will officiate. Burial will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Delmont, PA, beside his loving parents on Tuesday, August 24, at 11 a.m. with graveside services.