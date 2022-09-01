Jack D. Crandall
SYSTEM

JACK D. CRANDALL of Riverview, Michigan, passed away the 28th of August 2022 in Trenton, Michigan, surrounded by his wife of 70 years, Charlotte Hartley Crandall and his daughter, Jacqueline Crandall Lee and his son, Jeffrey Dan (Lori) Crandall, and granddaughter Amy (Keith) Rozmus.

Jack was born in Ostrander, Ohio in 1933 but was raised in Huntington, West Virginia and graduated from Huntington East High School in 1951. He is the son of R.L. and Victoria VanSkoy Crandall. After graduation, Jack joined the US Navy and served in the Korean War on the battleship USS New Jersey.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you