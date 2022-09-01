JACK D. CRANDALL of Riverview, Michigan, passed away the 28th of August 2022 in Trenton, Michigan, surrounded by his wife of 70 years, Charlotte Hartley Crandall and his daughter, Jacqueline Crandall Lee and his son, Jeffrey Dan (Lori) Crandall, and granddaughter Amy (Keith) Rozmus.
Jack was born in Ostrander, Ohio in 1933 but was raised in Huntington, West Virginia and graduated from Huntington East High School in 1951. He is the son of R.L. and Victoria VanSkoy Crandall. After graduation, Jack joined the US Navy and served in the Korean War on the battleship USS New Jersey.
Upon leaving the Navy, he and Charlotte moved to Michigan where Jack found employment with Ford Motor Company in Dearborn where he worked for 39 years. After leaving Ford, he and Charlotte traveled and lived among several different states and only recently returned to Michigan to live.
He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution, General Andrew Lewis Chapter, and the American Legion, both in Huntington. In addition to his wife, daughter and son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, he is survived by granddaughters, Dana Lee (Nick Williams), Miriam (Justin) Presley and grandsons, Brian (Amy) VanSteenkiste and AJ (Rachael) Lee. He has nine great-grandchildren with a tenth one arriving in a couple weeks. He will also be deeply missed by his brother, Robert (Janice), of Westland, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.
Michigan services will be held at Martenson Family Funeral Homes in Allen Park, on Wednesday, August 31. Visitation at 2 p.m., a service following at 3. Services in Huntington will take place at Chapman's Mortuary on September 2; visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.
