Jack Donald Wellman
SYSTEM

JACK DONALD WELLMAN, 82, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne with Pastor Steve Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne with military graveside rites conducted by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 93 of Kenova, W.Va.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you