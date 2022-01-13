JACK EDWARD EVANS, 90, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022. Born April 27, 1931, in Barboursville, W.Va., Jack grew up in Westmoreland and attended Vinson High School, where he enjoyed playing football and basketball, and spending time with Honey Caldwell, the love of his life, whom he married in 1952. Jack joined the U.S. Navy after high school, and he and Honey returned to Huntington after a short time living in Norfolk, Va. Jack went to work at Armco Steel (now AK Steel) in Ashland, Ky., and they raised three children (Linda Saville, Joe Evans and Andy Evans) who are especially grateful for their guidance and love. In addition to working hard, Jack coached Little League baseball, picked up tennis, rooted for the Herd and took the family on beach trips they remember to this day. After he retired, Jack enjoyed a decades-long stretch of playing tennis with friends, traveling to Marshall games and Destin, Fla., and spending time with his grandchildren (Brad Saville, Kristin Saville Williams, Clark Evans and Ross Evans) and great-grandchildren (Hayden and Kellan Williams). We will remember him for many things but especially his kind spirit, optimistic energy, substantial grit, and steady devotion to friends and family. He is preceded in death by Honey, three brothers (Bill, Dick and Jim Evans), and his daughter-in-law, Teresa Evans. In addition to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, survivors include Linda’s husband, Ralph Saville; Andy’s wife, Leigh Hubbard; Kristin’s husband, Bryan Williams; and Ross’s wife, Alison Nathanson Evans. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Woodlands Retirement Community, and particularly those in the memory care unit, for their loving care. A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
