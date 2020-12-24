JACK EDWARD GRAHAM, 93, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, after a brief illness. This date is significant as December 19 was also the 73rd anniversary of his marriage to the love of his life, Patricia Graham. Jack was born January 3, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., the only child of Oscar and Reva Stephenson Graham. Jack retired from Owens-Illinois, and was co-owner of Graham’s Antiques (Huntington). He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, whom he adored and was married to for 67 years before her passing. Survivors include his children, Jackie Hensley (Randy), Mark Graham and Lisa Dandelet (Jim); his grandchildren, Travis Hensley (Bill Lewis), Holly Dunmore (Chris), Lindsey Dandelet (Rob Vickers), Jason Dandelet and Mackenzie Graham; his great-grandchildren, Taylor Hensley, Jayce Dandelet and Jagger Dandelet; special niece, Leslie Murphy; and many additional special nieces and nephews. He served in the US Army during WWII. Jack was a funny, wonderful, caring person with a special love for family. Fondly known as “Mr. Perfect,” he could fix anything, build anything, and loved nothing better than being at home, feeding the birds and watching a good movie (especially John Wayne). Along with Pat, Jack instilled a love of family and tradition that will live on in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He loved Sunday dinners and good food, and never looked happier than in the midst of a large family gathering to celebrate a birthday or holiday, regardless of the noise level. In Nana and Grampy’s house, birthdays were celebrated, children were loved and nothing was too hard for family. Jack was a great man and a shining example of a life well lived. The family would like to extend its thanks to Dr. Amy Marsteller for her unwavering kindness and care and to the Cabell Huntington Hospital ICU staff for their assistance and support. The family is planning a private family gathering in the spring in celebration of Jack and Patricia’s life together (their wishes). Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
