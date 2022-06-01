JACK F. VALLANCE, 89, of Huntington, husband of Carolyn Sheets Vallance, died May 30 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Apple Grove, W.Va. Graveside service will be a.m. June 3 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

