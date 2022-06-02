JACK FRANKLIN VALLANCE, 89 years old, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Huntington Health and Rehab Center. He was born January 16, 1933, in Kitts Hill, (Lawrence Co.) Ohio. The youngest child of Ina Deer Vallance and Alfred Vallance, Sr. He graduated from Gallia Academy High School, Gallipolis. Ohio, Class of 1953 and entered the Army serving 16 months in Korea. After returning home in April 1955, he married Carolyn Sheets, daughter of Hartie and Robert Sheets of Huntington. Rev. Carl Vallance performed the ceremony on May 7, 1955, at the Thomas Memorial Free Will Baptist Church. The Lord blessed them with 67 years of marriage. He joined the 26th Street Baptist Church where his wife and family were members. He was a Sunday School teacher in the Primary Dept., Men' s Bible Class, Lay Speaker. and Usher. He was retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., at Apple Grove, W.Va. with 25 years of service. He was preceded in death by his three brothers and one sister, Rev. Carl Vallance (LaVerne), sister, Loretta Vallance Smith (James), Alfred Vallance Jr. (Zelmalee), Clifford Vallance (Winifred), and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. During this last illness and before, he would always thank his beloved wife for all that she did for him. One time in his kind and humble way he said, "Thanks for loving me." I want to thank him for years of love and companionship for him, "Loving me." Thanks to the kind neighbors, the staff at St. Mary's Medical Center and the ones who took care and nurtured him at Huntington Health and Rehab Center, and all others too numerous to mention. Services will be at the graveside at Spring Hill Cemetery, in Huntington, near the Marshall Memorial, 11 a.m. Friday June 3, 2022, with James E. Valiance (nephew of the deceased) of LaVergne, Tenn., officiating. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
