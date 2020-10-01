Essential reporting in volatile times.

JACK G. RICKMAN, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 28, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1932, to the late Willard Rickman and Blanche Rickman. He was preceded in death by his ﬁrst wife, Ethel Chaffin Rickman, and his second wife, Charlie Wallace Rickman. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Willard Rickman and William Rickman, and sisters, Doris Brumﬁeld and Elsie Newman. Surviving are his sons, Stephen D. Rickman (Hanna), Jackie Rickman (Debbie), and daughter, Connie Rickman. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Michael Stickler (Thelma), David Stickler (Betty) and Jennifer Adams (Lee); grandchildren, Stephen Rickman Jr., Shanna Rickman, Ashley Maynard, Beth Harmon, Jon Rickman, Sean Rickman, Chris Rickman and Jessica Meadows. Also surviving is his sister, Betty Smith. He previously worked in the coal industry but retired as a cabinet maker. He attended New Baptist Church where he served faithfully in the food pantry. He enjoyed ﬁshing, the outdoors and his gift of woodworking and ﬁxing things. In addition, he was a Kentucky Colonel. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of ﬂowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Baptist Church Food Pantry, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at New Baptist Church on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. Friends may call from noon until service time at the church. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

