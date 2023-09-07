JACK HUTCHISON RIGGS, a child of God, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. He was 91 years old. Jack was born on April 11, 1932, to Venice Pratt Riggs and Ernest Riggs and grew up in Kenova. He was known as a kind person with a gentle spirit.
His biological father, Ernest, died when Jack was young and Venice remarried Warren Wood, who Jack looked up to. He had an older sister; Dolly Riggs Dingess, and an older brother, James Riggs. After they both retired, Jack and James enjoyed traveling around West Virginia.
In 1950, Jack graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School and joined the US Air Force serving from 1951-1955. During this time, he ended up in West, Texas where he met Ann Prasifka. They married in 1952 and had two daughters, Donna and Natalie.
After returning to Kenova from military service, Jack stayed busy. He began working at Kenova Box and attended Marshall College (now Marshall University) where he graduated in 1958. Through the years, Jack was known by many in Kenova and beyond as one of the friendly faces who greeted them at Kenova Box where he was Vice President for 40 years. He was known for providing encouragement and a kind smile to everyone.
After he retired, Jack enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow up. He didn't like to disappoint and even agreed to be a part of the C-K High School half time show at the St. Joe Tournament in the mid-90's. He danced with his granddaughter, Jaclyn, who was a majorette at the time. Jack never complained and smiled the whole time.
Jack loved to watch his grandson, Jared play in golf tournaments. When Jared was young, they played golf together and Jack didn't mind one bit when he lost every game. Jack was proud to watch from his home in Ceredo as Jared played in the PGA Championship in 2022.
In the past decade, Jack spent many mornings with members of his cornhole group, teasing one another in good spirits while eating delicious baked goods the entire time. Even with all the horsing around, Jack and his buddies were expert cornhole players and couldn't be beat.
Jack was a very active member of Kenova United Methodist Church as an usher and greeter for many years. He also volunteered with the Backpack Ministry and Caring/Sharing Group that provided lunches to shut-ins. He will be remembered for making people feel like they could count on him to laugh at their jokes, even if the jokes weren't funny. His volunteer activities were a reflection of how he treated everyone he met, always wanting to help if he could and offering gentle kindness along the way.
Jack is survived by his wife, Ann Riggs, two daughters, Natalie Hemann and Donna Riggs Jones; his son-in-law, Rick Hemann; his grandchildren, Jared Jones and Jaclyn Jones; his grandchildren's spouses, Courtney Harmon and Jason Karakehian; and his great-grandchildren, Jack and Scottie.
The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to Amy and Scott of Hospice of Huntington who provided excellent care.
A funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will be conducted at noon on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Kenova United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Maynard, Jack's special life-long friend, and Rev. Andrew Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the church. Pallbearers will be Jason Karakehian, Jared Jones, Rick Hemann, Jamie Riggs, Sean McLain and Stewart Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the cornhole group with whom he enjoyed many hours of laughter and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Backpack Ministry or the Caring/Sharing Group at Kenova United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Huntington.
Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
