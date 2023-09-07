The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jack Hutchison Riggs

JACK HUTCHISON RIGGS, a child of God, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. He was 91 years old. Jack was born on April 11, 1932, to Venice Pratt Riggs and Ernest Riggs and grew up in Kenova. He was known as a kind person with a gentle spirit.

His biological father, Ernest, died when Jack was young and Venice remarried Warren Wood, who Jack looked up to. He had an older sister; Dolly Riggs Dingess, and an older brother, James Riggs. After they both retired, Jack and James enjoyed traveling around West Virginia.

