JACK L. ELLIS, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House with his loving family at his side. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Pastor Jeff Canterbury officiating. Interment with military graveside rites by the American Legion Post 93 will be conducted following the service at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Jack was born September 6, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Raymond Ellis and late Katherine Runyan. He was retired from IBEW Local 317 in Huntington as an electrician. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo and the American Legion Post 93. Jack served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and was active in the Marine Corps League in Huntington. He coached Little League baseball at League One and was very active with the Vinson High School Athletic Boosters. Jack was celebrated at one time as the YMCA Marble Champion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond “Pete” Ellis. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Joyce Ellis; two sons, Barry Ellis (Jackie) and Jason Ellis and daughter Bridgette Moore (Larry); stepson Billy Barrett (Tina); grandson Jeremy Ellis (Robin); granddaughters Aimee Harrah (Todd), Autumn Ellis, Olivia Barrett and Leigha Barrett. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren; one brother, John Ellis (Carol) and sister Marrylou Frassmann. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
