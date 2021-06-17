On Monday, June 14, 2021, JACK LEE BLACK, husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 68. Jack was born June 30, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Ty Bertias Black and Sylvia Chinn Black. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alannia Cooper and Mary Hodge, and one brother, Aaron Black. Jack was the owner of JLB Construction and Excavation for 31 years, a business he poured his heart and soul into, growing it from the ground up. He made many lifelong clients and friends along the way. Jack’s favorite hobby was to find a flea market and spend the day searching for antiques and other various items that were invaluable to him. He also loved dearly Festus, his fur baby cat who would greet him at the end of the sidewalk every day for a belly rub before going inside. Jack is survived by his wife and best friend of 31 years, Linda Black of Lavalette, W.Va.; three daughters, Susan Rene Black of Huntington, W.Va., Ronda (Ronnie) Davis of Genoa, W.Va., and Christy (Jeff) Moss of Crosby, Texas; one son, William D. Hedrick Black of Shelby Township, Mich.; six grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Black of Lake Mary, Fla., Lauren Bailey Wright of Huntington, W.Va., Jordan Reeves of Lavalette, W.Va., Courtney (Tyler) Ramey of Genoa, W.Va., Carman Ross of Houston, Texas, and Shea-lyn Moss of Crosby, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Ramey, Marley Ramey and Jada Ramey of Genoa, W.Va. Also surviving are siblings, Hobert Black of Huntington, W.Va., Al Black of Proctorville, Ohio, Betty Smith of Huntington, W.Va., Sylvia Jean Maynard of Proctorville, Ohio; along with four very dear friends, Mark Watts, Larry Watts, Dar Holderby and Jimmy Brumfield. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Visitation will begin at noon. Donations to Recovery Point of West Virginia and the Huntington City Mission are suggested.
