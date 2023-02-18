JACK LEE CARPENTER, 82, of Huntington, husband of Shirley Edwards Carpenter, died Feb. 17 at home. He was a retired lineman from I.B.E.W. Local 317. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Huntington Boys and Girls Club, 520 Everett St., Huntington, WV 25702.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you