JACK LEE CARPENTER, 82, of Huntington, beloved husband of Shirley Edwards Carpenter passed away at home on February 17, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time Monday. He was born July 8, 1940, in Culloden, W.Va., a son of the late James Kenneth and Anna Duty Carpenter. Jack was a graduate of Milton High School and served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. He was a retired lineman from I.B.E.W. Local 317 and was a member of the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church where he was an active member of the security team. In addition to his parents, Jack was also preceded in death by one brother, James Carpenter. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-nine years, Shirley; two daughters, Sonja Vital and husband Matt, and Julie Sheils and husband David; five grandchildren that he adored beyond words, Anna Lawhon (Brian), William Sheils (Adria Fox), Joseph Carpenter Sheils, Jackson Vital and Elliot Vital (Salem Mattscheck). Additional survivors include his brothers, Jerry Carpenter (Carol) and John Carpenter (Tammy); and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. In his retirement, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family, attending events that involved his grandchildren, helping his neighbors, stray pets, and anyone in need. He was larger than life, riding his motorcycle whenever the weather permitted. He brought a smile to everyone's face with his infectious smile and zest for life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Huntington Boys and Girls Club, 520 Everett Street, Huntington, WV 25702.
