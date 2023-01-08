JACK LUTHER AUER, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was born October 2, 1936, in Charleston, W.Va., son of the late Lloyd C. Auer and Margaret Miller Auer. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church in Dunbar and a retired chemical engineer. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Mae "Pete" Newhouse Auer, and sister, Betty Jane Hermansdorfer. Jack is survived by a sister, Judy Toney of Bedford, Va.; daughter, Micki (Mitch) Shaver of Huntington; son, David (Regina) Auer of Madison, N.C.; five grandchildren: Erin, Adam (Tiffany), and Karl Shaver, Justin and Jessica Auer; and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held by the family. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV near Barboursville is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

