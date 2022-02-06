JACK M. WILSON, 93, passed away on February 1, 2022, in Granger, Indiana, after living a great life. He was born on October 12, 1928, in Russell, Kentucky, to Glen Wilson and Ethel Lambert Wilson. Jack grew up in Kenova and attended C-K High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS William T. Powell from 1946-1947 and the USS Massey from 1948-1949. Jack worked at Wolverine Tube in Detroit, Michigan, before moving back to Huntington, when he became co-owner of Byards Meats until his retirement. Jack married Elna Carwile on April 6, 1956, who survives. Together they have two children, Pattie Scott and her husband Jim Scott of Edwardsburg, Mich., Tim Wilson and his wife Tonda Wilson of Kenova, and a special son, Aaron Stone and his wife Susan of Huntington. He is also survived by a brother, Ernie Wilson and his wife Phyllis of Grey, Tenn., and a sister, Marlene Byard of Huntington; grandchildren, Tanner Scott, Channing Scott, Courtney McMahon, Bella Stone, Maya Stone and Ethan Stone; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Kathleen Jarrell and her husband Frank, and a brother-in-law, Eddie Byard. Dad was a huge fan of C-K and Marshall football, being a season ticket holder for many years. After moving to Indiana and not wanting to sit still, Dad worked for On Line Data until he was 91. One of his greatest opportunities was going on an Honor Flight in 2020 to Washington, D.C., with his son-in-law, Jim. Dad was a member of 20th Street Baptist Church in Kenova. Dad will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He truly was a member of the greatest generation. Service will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parents concerned over religious revival during school
- Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd let go after no agreement on contract
- Lawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking child
- Union, Marathon continue new contract negotiations after strike deadline passes
- Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings
- Marshall has its four finalists for AD spot
- Family of Ashland man killed in machine shop accident in Huntington files federal lawsuit
- KEVIN TODD SHERK
- National Guard providing support in Huntington hospitals
- Brandon Lawson: Strong cold front brings an end to the warmer temperatures
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: National Signing Day press conference for Marshall
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo
- Photos: 2022 WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Day Two
- Photos: Lunar New Year celebration at Pro Nails and Spa
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Joe, boys basketball
- Photos: Our Lady of Fatima students serve at Harmony House
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Opening Day
- Photos: 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl
- Photos: “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser