Jack R. Bell
SYSTEM

JACK R. BELL, 93 passed away February 14, 2023, at his home in West Hamlin, W.Va. Jack was born February 2, 1930, in Logan County, W.Va., the oldest of ten children born to Willie and Eva Tye Bell. Jack was a Guyan Valley High School graduate and an Army veteran having served in Alaska. He was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church. Jack retired from General Motors in Flint, Michigan. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Bell; a sister, Wilma (Bob) Honaker; and two brothers, Larry (Sue) and Donnie Bell.

He is survived by his three children, Terry Anne Roberts (Jeff) of Batesville, Arkansas, Nancy Belle Steele of Houston, Texas, and Jack David Bell of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great- great-grandchildren; his "special brother" Eddie (Vickie); five sisters, Betty Barcus, Doris Kreiger, Alice Triplett (Ted), Ollie Mae Dailey (Mike), and Nellie Gae Adkins.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you