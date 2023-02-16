JACK R. BELL, 93 passed away February 14, 2023, at his home in West Hamlin, W.Va. Jack was born February 2, 1930, in Logan County, W.Va., the oldest of ten children born to Willie and Eva Tye Bell. Jack was a Guyan Valley High School graduate and an Army veteran having served in Alaska. He was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church. Jack retired from General Motors in Flint, Michigan. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Bell; a sister, Wilma (Bob) Honaker; and two brothers, Larry (Sue) and Donnie Bell.
He is survived by his three children, Terry Anne Roberts (Jeff) of Batesville, Arkansas, Nancy Belle Steele of Houston, Texas, and Jack David Bell of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great- great-grandchildren; his "special brother" Eddie (Vickie); five sisters, Betty Barcus, Doris Kreiger, Alice Triplett (Ted), Ollie Mae Dailey (Mike), and Nellie Gae Adkins.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday February 17, 2023, at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va., with Pastor Lenny Romans officiating. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin, W.Va. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home of West Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting the family.
