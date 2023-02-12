JACK RAY SAMPSON, 91, of Elkview, W.Va., passed away on February 9, 2023. Military Service: 3 Jan 1951 – 31 March 1977, retired MSgt USAF. He was born in Jodie, Fayette County, W.Va., on December 6, 1931, to Charles Lewis and Bessie (Price) Sampson. He was preceded in death by four wives: Marilyn Jean (Scott), Priscilla Jean (Wyer), Sophie (Keenan), and his most beloved Billie Delores (Copenhaver); brothers: Carl Sampson, Claude Sampson, Darold Graham; sisters, Bessie Pauline Sampson, and Wanda June Newhouse; daughter, Cecelia Anne Dailey; adopted son, Larry Edward Butch Scott Sampson; stepdaughter Linda Keenan; and adopted step grandson, Russell Bailey. Jack is also survived by brother, Harold (Janet) Graham of Pomeroy Ohio; sister Ada Anderson of Greenville S.C,.; sons, Adam (Jean) of Maryville, Ill., Dorsey of Cairo, W.Va.; daughter, Alethea and Robert Bramley of Harrison, Ark.; stepsons: Dr. Michael (Judy) Gibbs Barboursville, W.Va., Thomas Gibbs, Elkview, W.Va., Stephen (Tia) Gibbs of Lebanon, Ohio; stepdaughter, Joanne (Keenan) of Galena Ohio; grandchildren: Craig (Brooke) Wilson of Parkersburg, W.Va., Rhett (Brittany) Bramley of Harrison, Ark., Travis (Becca) Bramley of Harrison, Ark., Keenai Sampson of Fort Myers, Fla., Chantel Dailey of Parkersburg, W.Va., Quest, Tyme, Hope and Journey Sampson of Maryville Ill.; step grandchildren: Misty (Sampson) Foreman of Hudson, Fla., Tiffany (Bailey) Morelli of Bradenton, Fla., and Brittany (Bailey) Clark of Trinity, Fla., Chris (Ashley) Gibbs of Wytheville, Va., Mark (Erin) Gibbs Centreville, Va., Aaron (Cassie) Gibbs of Charleston, W.Va., Jed Gibbs, Catlin Gibbs of Charleston, W.Va., Nathan (Samantha) Gibbs Fredrick, Maryland, Constance (Evan) Drew of Jacksonville, Fla.; great grandchildren: Finn and Evelyn Bramley, Carson and Jasper Bramley, Kyleigh and Colesen Gibbs, Declan Gibbs, Jacob Gibbs, Lily Gibbs, Evelyn and Aurora Drew; and nieces and nephews that he enjoyed. Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, who lived a Christian faith. He retired a MSgt from the United States Air Force with 26 years of service, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He attended night school to achieve his associates degree. He worked two jobs 18 hours a day for many years finishing a work week, by washing and waxing his Ford Country Squire by the light of the moon. When he wasn't working or playing with his children, he was building or rebuilding cars, or kitchens, bathrooms, room additions, enclosures, expansions to his homes. After retiring from the USAF, he went to work for Maas Brothers department store working as a manager for many years until he retired. Most of all he loved spending time with his many families, children, grandchildren, stepchildren and adopted family members engaging in activities with them from fishing and camping to sports, late night ping-pong, fast pitch softball (pitcher), football, baseball, and basketball. He loved to watch football and basketball with his wife, Delores, whenever his favorite, West Virginia University, or her favorite, Marshall University, played. He cared for people, especially his wife and children of all kind. Jack was a very organized person keeping meticulous records and a clean garage and shop. He rebuilt engines - 1960 Fiat 600, that he drove to and from MacDill AFB, 50 miles round-trip daily. He rebuilt bicycles with his kids from junk yard parts. In retirement he enjoyed traveling and being with his wife, Delores, often visiting their children and grandchildren to watch them at their events. Delores and Jack married late, 2014, but they had much more in common, dating back to 7th Grade. In retirement in Elkview, they enjoyed their Thursday "Bunch" meetings and Friday nights at the Elkview Community Center. Funeral services will be held at Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Rd. Elkview, at 1 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, with Dr. Larry Greene officiating. A burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Garden of Memories in Cross Lanes, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon - 1 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington Police Chief submits resignation
- Museum Ball returns to Huntington Museum of Art Feb. 25
- Nathan Michael Smith
- Nathan Michael Smith
- Ballard Kenneth Fetty
- Lawrence line reaches Super status: Michael to coach in Super Bowl
- Deloris "Jean" Mays
- Man shot by Huntington police Sunday
- Homeowner wants to cooperate as Huntington attempts to shutter former sober living home
- Betty Elaine Meadows
Collections
- Photos: 5th annual Death by Chocolate
- Photos: Axolotls moved to new viewing tank at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: Community scholarship forum at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church
- Photos: Charleston Salsa Club at Foundry Theater
- Photos: Fire fighters respond to tractor-trailer fire on I-64
- Photos: Huntington vs. South Charleston, boys basketball
- Photos: Public Works Department clears debris from Fourpole Creek
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders inaugural "Mandi-Ball"
- Photos: Girls basketball, Russell vs. Ashland
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Hurricane, girls basketball