JACK RONALD CAPEHART, 92, of Barboursville, husband of Linda G. Toppins Capehart, died Dec. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a sales representative for Huntington Laboratories. Due to COVID-19, private graveside services will be conducted at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

