JACKIE DONALD WOODARD, 86, of Milton, died Feb. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Social distancing and face coverings will be honored. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

