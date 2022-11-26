Jackie L. Bell
SYSTEM

JACKIE L. BELL, 84 of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on November 21, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born December 4, 1937, to the late Hassel Henderson Bell and Norma Mae Hager Bell. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Hassel "Junior," Willis, and Kenny and two sisters, Irenia Gearhart and Jewell Ferrell. He is survived by his significant other of 45 years, Leeta Sullivan, her children Lee (Annette) Sullivan of Huntington, Terri (Todd) Slayton of Huntington and grandchildren (whom he loved as his own) Charlie Sullivan, Nikki (Carl) Hutchinson, Tabitha Raines and Eric Slayton; several nieces and nephews including a special niece, Belinda Summerfield and nephew Dana Bell; special friends Gary and Beverly Slayton, and guitar buddies David and Rod Elkins. Jack graduated from Scott High School and served in the Army for six years. He retired from the WV Vocational Rehab after many years of service. He was a jack of all trades and master of the steel guitar. He attended Catlettsburg Harvest Church of God, where he accepted Jesus as his Savior. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, in Barboursville, W.Va., with Chaplain Todd Slayton officiating. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial to follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

